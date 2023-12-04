New photos, price of Samantha’s home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a renowned name in the southern film industry, has not only made her mark down south but is also making waves in Bollywood. The actress, who debuted in 2010 with “Ye Maaya Chesave,” has since then captivated audiences with her stellar performances. She is set to star in Hindi version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan next.

Samantha is also an active Instagram user and often shares inside glimpses of her lavish home on her social media.

Samantha’s Hyderabad Home

Nestled in the plush area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Samantha’s residence is nothing short of opulence. Her home exudes a modern yet earthy vibe, adorned with captivating views, plush sofas, and a serene green garden. It is reportedly worth Rs 100cr!

Recently, Samantha shared a delightful video on Instagram, showcasing her festive spirit as December unfolds. The video not only captures the actress getting into the holiday groove but also offers a sneak peek into her luxurious abode.

Let’s have a look at more pics and videos of Samantha’s cosy home with well-decorated interiors.