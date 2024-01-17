New pic: Anushka Sharma hides baby bump, is she in last trimester?

Anushka and Virat Kohli, receiving an invite to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024

Published: 17th January 2024
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently due to rumors of her second pregnancy. A recent photograph of Anushka and her husband, Virat Kohli, receiving an invite to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, has sparked these rumors again.

In the photograph, Anushka can be seen covering her baby bump with a long dupatta, which has reignited speculations about her pregnancy.

The couple has not yet made any official statement regarding the rumors. However, Anushka’s undeniable pregnancy glow in the photograph suggests that the actress is relishing this phase. Observing the pictures, it appears that Anushka is embracing the joys of the final trimester in utmost bliss.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 and became parents in 2021 with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika. We are excited to see what the future holds for the couple and their family.

