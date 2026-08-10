New portal soon for birth, death certificates in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to introduce a new Civil Registration System (CRS) portal to make birth and death registration easier and issuance of certificates quicker.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan recently held a meeting with officials to review the registration of births and deaths.

Birth, death certificates in Greater Hyderabad

The new CRS portal will allow citizens to register births and deaths online through a simplified digital platform in order to get certificates quicker. Officials were briefed about the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act and the functioning of the upcoming portal.

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The GHMC commissioner said timely birth and death registration and quick issuance of certificates in Greater Hyderabad are important statutory responsibilities of the civic body.

Amendment bill

The decision is important as recently, the Rajya Sabha passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Earlier, the Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha.

The Bill amends the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. It introduces a stricter two-tier system for delayed registrations.

Registrations delayed by one to two years will continue to require an order from the district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate or an authorised executive magistrate. However, for delays exceeding two years, the order will now have to be issued only by a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class.

The change shifts authority for very late registrations from the executive to the judiciary.

In view of the amendment, timely registration of birth and death becomes crucial, and the new CRS portal in Greater Hyderabad is expected to play a crucial role in quicker issuance of certificates.