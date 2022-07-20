New ration cards, release of pensions within two months: Harish Rao

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 20th July 2022 3:10 pm IST
Fertilisers and Diesel price hike affecting farming: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao [Twitter]

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that pensions shall be released and new ration cards shall be distributed in two months.

Addressing a press conference Rao said that the state government is duty bound to work for the welfare and prosperity of the people. 

The Finance Minister said that all those who have land can avail of government aid for constructing their homes.

MS Education Academy

Rao said that measures are being taken to rehabilitate the people affected due to the flood caused due to incessant rain and an unusual increase in the Godavari water level.  The government’s timely action prevented a bigger tragedy, Rao said. 

The Minister alleged that while the people are suffering due to floods the BJP leaders are doing politics by sitting in Hyderabad. 

“While the TRS is painstakingly accumulating assets to bring about prosperity in the lives of the people, the BJP led government at the Center is handing over the country’s assets to the Corporate sector to deprive the people o fruits of progress. BJP is not able to digest the progress of Telangana,” Rao said. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button