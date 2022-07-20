New ration cards, release of pensions within two months: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that pensions shall be released and new ration cards shall be distributed in two months.

Addressing a press conference Rao said that the state government is duty bound to work for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

The Finance Minister said that all those who have land can avail of government aid for constructing their homes.

Rao said that measures are being taken to rehabilitate the people affected due to the flood caused due to incessant rain and an unusual increase in the Godavari water level. The government’s timely action prevented a bigger tragedy, Rao said.

The Minister alleged that while the people are suffering due to floods the BJP leaders are doing politics by sitting in Hyderabad.

“While the TRS is painstakingly accumulating assets to bring about prosperity in the lives of the people, the BJP led government at the Center is handing over the country’s assets to the Corporate sector to deprive the people o fruits of progress. BJP is not able to digest the progress of Telangana,” Rao said.