New ration cards to be issued after LS polls: Telangana min

Hyderabad: During his Lok Sabha election campaign, Ponnam Prabhakar, the Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare, committed to issuing new ration cards to eligible individuals after the elections.

In a speech on Friday, April 19, Prabhakar urged voters not to support the BRS or BJP parties, criticizing them for their lack of contribution to the development of Telangana and specifically the Karimnagar constituency. He confidently stated his readiness to further develop the Karimnagar area.

Prabhakar promised that the distribution of new ration cards would commence following the elections. He also reassured farmers that the state government would fulfill its pledge to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15 and continue to pay a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy.

Highlighting the Congress party’s dedication to farmer welfare, Prabhakar claimed that the BJP and BRS were plotting against Congress due to its growing popularity. He expressed strong confidence that the Congress government would complete its full five-year term, reflecting optimism about the future.