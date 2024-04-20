Hyderabad police commissioner inspects Hanuman Jayanthi rally route

Hyderabad: The Hanuman Jayanthi Bike rally will be taken out in the city on April 23 by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Right wing organizations are preparing to make the procession a grand success, as they do annually.

The local units of Bajrang Dal and VHP have reached out to the members asking them to participate in huge numbers for the bike rally, that will cover a distance of 12 kilometres from Gowliguda Ram Temple to Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad.

The main Hanuman Jayanthi procession will commence at 11:30 am from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will proceed towards Bowenpally moving through Putlibowli ‘X’ roads, Andhra Bank ‘X’ roads, Koti, DM & HS, Sultan Bazar ‘X’ roads, Ramkoti ‘X’ roads, Kachiguda ‘X’ roads, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally ‘X’ roads, RTC ‘X’ roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, CGO Towers, Bansilalpet Road, Bible House, City Light Hotel, Bata Showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Old Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Lee Royal Palace, Brooke Bond, Imperial Garden, and Mastan Cafe, before finally turning left at Sree Hanuman Temple Tadbund.

The Hanuman Jayanthi procession is expected to conclude at 8 pm. On Saturday, K Sreenivasa Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, inspected the procession route along with police officials, and office bearers of Bajrang Dal Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal Secunderabad and VHP.

Over 10,000 people are expected to participate in the Hanuman Jayanthi bike rally. Sreenivasa Reddy requested everyone to ensure a peaceful festival and rally for which coordination and cooperation of all wings is essential.

He asked people to avoid use of DJ systems, said there should be no bursting of firecrackers, no throwing of vermillion or gulal on the passers-by, no carrying of sticks/swords/firearms, no provocative slogans, speeches, songs, displaying provocative banners, use of limited number of vehicles and no disturbance to people from other communities during the Hanuman Jayanthi rally

“Hyderabad City takes pride in being a truly multicultural city and we have to ensure that peace and tranquillity continues to be maintained without giving scope to anybody pointing out any bias towards any community,” he said. The Commissioner further requested participants not to indulge in rumours, spreading provocative posts, fake messages, etc on social media ahead of Hanuman Jayanthi.

Stores selling flags, banners and buntings at Begum Bazaar have already begun doing brisk business as people from not only Hyderabad and Secunderabad but Ranga Reddy district, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Mahabubnagar districts also visit Begum Bazaar to purchase the merchandise for Hanuman Jayanthi.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh will also participate in the Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Dhoolpet. The processions will be taken out from the old city, Ghansi Bazaar, Kabutar Khana, Gowlipura and also locally in the city and outskirts on the occassion.

Also Read Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for unauthorised Ram Navami rally

During the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra taken out earlier this month in Dhoolpet, Raja Singh made provocative speeches and sang Islamphobic songs. Bhartiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha had allegedly directed an imaginary arrow at a mosque the Siddiamber Bazar The Afzalgunj police had booked a case against Raja Singh for taking out a rally without permission as well.