Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for unauthorised Ram Navami rally

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police on Thursday booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for carrying out an authorised rally during the Sri Ram Navami procession a day earlier on April 17 without prior permission. The legislator, who sang Islamophobic songs as always, was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating orders as he did not have permission.

The complaint against Raja Singh was lodged by P Ramakishan, a sub-inspector of police from the Afzalgunj police station. According to his complaint, Raja Singh carried out a rally at about 10:15 p.m. on April 17 from Mangalhat to Hanuman Vyamshala (under the Sultan Bazar police station limits).

According to the sub-inspector, after reaching near the Gowliguda Central Gurudwara, Raja Singh addressed a public meeting where he “influenced them by his speech”. The complaint also added that the BJP MLA addressed those who had gathered for ‘votes’, and that he also caused a traffic congestion.

Raja Singh on April 17, took out the annual Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple Dhoolpet and sang Islamophobic songs during the course of the rally. The legislator has been doing this habitually every year in spite of being booked by the police for hate speech.

Surrounded by half a dozen bodyguards carrying weapons, Raja Singh at different points in the rally route met the people and addressed the gatherings.

He sang a new song ‘Angar hai hum, Toofan hai hum. Sunlo re sunlo. Pakistani mulloh, Bharat se bhaganeh ayeh hai hum,” while his old song “Baap toh baap rehenga“, was played on the DJs along the procession route. The BJP MLA has done the same in the past as well.

Telangana goes to polls (Lok Sabha) in May, and the ruling Congress and BJP are likely to be in direct contests across the 17 Parliamentary seats, believe political analysts. Many have predicted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will not be able to win more than a few seats at best.