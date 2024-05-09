New release dates of Game Changer and Devara: Part 1

Director Shankar, known for his blockbuster films, is currently busy with the final touches on another project, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan

New release dates of Game Changer and Devara: Part 1
Ram Charan and Jr.NTR (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with some hot news as two highly anticipated movies, Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Devara: Part 1starring Jr.NTR, face adjustments in their release schedules. Let’s dive into the details:

Game Changer Release Postponed

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for their upcoming political action drama, Game Changer. Initially slated for release on October 24, the film’s shooting schedule has faced continuous delays. As a result, the release date is now uncertain.

Once the remaining work on Indian 2 is completed, Shankar will decide on the promotion timeline for the film. This uncertainty has led to confusion regarding the release date of Game Changer.

Devara Preponed?

While Ram Charan’s fans may be disappointed, there’s good news for followers of Jr NTR. Trade experts suggest that Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, might hit theaters one or two weeks earlier than its scheduled date. The makers are working diligently to complete the remaining shooting as soon as possible.

Devara: Part 1 was initially set to release on October 5, 2024. However, releasing it before the scheduled date could impact its box office prospects in Tamil and Hindi markets. Rajinikanth‘s Vettaiyan and Shahid Kapoor‘s “Deva” also lined up for the Dussehra festival.

