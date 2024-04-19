Big win: Pushpa 2, Game Changer, Kalki, Devara get Rs 425 crore

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry has been experiencing phenomenal growth recently. Renowned for its vibrant storytelling and breathtaking visuals, movies from Tollywood such as Baahubali, Pushpa and RRR have helped to elevate the sector’s standing both at home and globally. There is now a willingness among distributors who are ready to invest heavily in high-concept films that have the potential to break records across India.

AA Films, led by Anil Thadani, has made a big move in bringing South Indian movies to a wider audience. The company has acquired the distribution rights for the Hindi versions of the four most anticipated southern films in 2024. Here are more details on what they’ve bought into:

Pushpa 2: A Record-Breaking Deal

Pushpa still (Instagram)

Pushpa 2 has created a sensation by securing a whopping Rs 200 crore deal—the biggest ever in Indian cinema for its rights. The movie, a Telugu-language pan-Indian release featuring the magnetic Allu Arjun, is expected to deliver an action-packed punch. There’s a huge buzz around this follow-up, with AA Films’ investment demonstrating their rock-solid belief in its potential performance at the box office.

Also Read Top 5 costliest upcoming films of Tollywood: Pushpa 2 to Devara

Kalki 2898 AD: A Futuristic Saga

Prabhas’s KALKI 2898 AD

AA Films has acquired the Hindi theatrical rights for an incredible Rs 100 crore. This sets a new benchmark for a South Indian movie, with the deal being one of the biggest ever!

Game Changer: A Thrilling Ride

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani for Game Changer movie (Source: X)

Game Changer’s Hindi theatrical rights have been bagged for Rs 75 crores. This Telugu film, helmed by a visionary director, combines suspense, action, and unexpected twists. AA Films’ investment underscores their commitment to bringing diverse narratives to Hindi-speaking audiences.

Devara: A Tale of Valor

Jr. NTRs Devara (Source:X)

AA Films has secured the Hindi theatrical rights for ‘Devara: Part 1’. The film, which has been acquired for a staggering Rs 50 crore, will be co-presented by Dharma Productions.

“These four Indian films are poised to make history. Backed by massive budgets, they’re tailor-made for the big screen experience, starring superstars and helmed by the industry’s most celebrated directors and producers. Each film has the potential to break new ground with its scale and ambition, offering something truly unique for audiences. With the potential for record-breaking box office success, these cinematic spectacles promise to be milestones in Indian filmmaking,” Anil Thadani told Variety.

AA Films, under the leadership of Anil Thadani, is taking Indian cinema to new heights. By acquiring these films, they are not only getting great content but also helping bring together the worlds of southern and northern Indian film.