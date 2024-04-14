Top 5 costliest upcoming films of Tollywood: Pushpa 2 to Devara

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry has seen incredible growth lately. Known for its lively stories and stunning visuals, Tollywood movies like Baahubali, Pushpa, and RRR have helped raise the industry’s profile not just in India but worldwide. Producers are now willing to spend big on ambitious projects designed to appeal to pan-Indian audiences. Here are the top 5 most expensive upcoming Tollywood movies that are being made at insane budgets.

List of 5 Most Expensive Upcoming Tollywood Movies

SSMB29

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli collaborate on an expensive Indian movie, with a budget of over Rs 1000 crores, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. There are also rumors that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth may appear opposite Mahesh Babu.

Kalki 2898 AD

The movie is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs. 600 crore. This makes it one of the most expensive Indian film ever made to date. Initially, the movie was scheduled to release on May 9, 2024, But now the latest buzz is that Its releasing worldwide on May 30, 2024, in five languages.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 still (Instagram)

The action-packed film, scheduled for release on Independence Day, has reportedly set a record in the film rights market. With an impressive budget of Rs 500 crores, “Pushpa 2” has become one of the costliest Telugu films ever made. The movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including renowned actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in significant roles, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Devara

Announcing the release date, the makers shared the film’s new poster on Friday. (Source:X)

Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The movie stars Jr NTR in the lead role. It is a political thriller and is set in the backdrop of Indian politics.

The film features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and debuting Telugu actress Janhvi Kapoor. It’s the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva, following their successful 2016 film Janatha Garage. Devara’s first installment will be released in theaters on October 10th.

Kannappa

Manchu Vishnu is all set to enthrall the audience with his highly-anticipated film Kannappa. The movie is a mythological epic that promises grandeur and spectacle. The film’s budget stands at approximately Rs. 300 crores.

The movie stars Prabhas, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Akshay Kumar, Shiva Rajkumar, Sarathkumar and Madhubala

These movies showcase the best of Tollywood – great storytelling plus impressive production. And as the pan-Indian market grows, Tollywood is only going to get bigger. Let’s wait and see how they will perform at the box office.