Top 10 richest actors in Tollywood list: Nagarjuna to Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Tollywood or the Telugu film industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. Known for its grand and impressive movies, it’s also home to some of the finest actors in the Indian film scene. These actors have made substantial contributions to the industry, amassing massive net worth along the way. They enjoy opulent lifestyles and are proud owners of luxurious possessions, from high-end cars to extravagant properties.

In this list, we’ll have a quick look at the wealthiest actors in Tollywood.

Richest Actors In Telugu Film Industry

Nagarjuna Akkineni aka the King of Tollywood, who is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the south cinema, is the richest actor in the Telugu film industry. According to reports, his net worth is estimated to be over Rs 3000cr!

The powerhouse performer, who is known for experimenting with his roles in the movies, has delivered some of the biggest hits in both Tollywood and Bollywood. He is well recognised for his work in several commercially hit films like LOC Kargil, Agni Varsha, Annamcharya, Shiva, Geetanjali, among others.

Let’s have a look at the list of other wealthiest male actors of Telugu film industry. (Below numbers as per various media reports and they may change with each passing year).

Top 10 Richest Actors Of Tollywood And Net Worth