New revenue law to protect farmers, public lands soon: Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, announced that the state government is in the final stages of drafting a new revenue law aimed at addressing the misuse of the previous system and creating a more transparent framework.

Speaking at a meeting with Tahsildars from 33 districts at NALSAR Law University in Shamirpet on Sunday, the Minister explained that the upcoming law is designed to benefit both farmers and the general public. He confirmed that the drafting process is nearly complete, and the law will be implemented soon.

Reddy stressed the importance of enhancing the efficiency of the revenue system, particularly in protecting government properties and public lands. He directed officials to take strict measures to prevent any encroachment on government land, emphasizing that no portion of state property should be compromised.

“The revenue department staff should fully cooperate with citizens visiting the offices and work diligently to resolve their concerns,” Reddy said. He highlighted the need for the department to play a critical role in identifying eligible beneficiaries for various welfare schemes and ensuring these schemes reach the people they are intended to help.

The Minister also urged Tahsildars to bridge the gap between the government and the public, encouraging them to reflect on whether the revenue system is meeting the people’s expectations.

“Revenue employees must work to maintain public trust and enhance the government’s reputation by addressing the issues of farmers, the poor, and the common citizens. Every decision taken by this government prioritizes the welfare of the underprivileged,” he added.

In support of the department’s staff, Reddy assured them that cases against Tahsildars would only be registered with the approval of the District Collector, after discussions with the state DGP. He also announced plans to establish a dedicated training center for revenue staff in Hyderabad.

The Minister criticized the previous administration for hastily expanding the number of mandals without providing the necessary offices, facilities, or staff. He pledged to rectify these shortcomings and stated that decisions regarding the transfer of Tahsildars, pending since the elections, will be made after consulting with the relevant trade unions.

Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Naveen Mittal, also addressed the meeting, emphasizing that the efficient functioning of the department directly impacts the welfare of the people and the government’s positive reputation. He noted that around 300 pending medical reimbursement files for employees, which had been delayed for nearly five years, have now been cleared.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector Gautam Potru, Telangana Tahsildar Association President Ramulu, Telangana Revenue Services Association (TRESA) President Vanga Ravinder Reddy, and other key officials were also present at the meeting.