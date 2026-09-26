New road to link Bharat Future City, ease industrial traffic

The road will be eight kilometres long from Takkellapalli, on the Hyderabad–Nagarjunasagar highway and will pass through the villages of Kurmidda and Tatiparthi, at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government is constructing a new road to boost connectivity to its ambitious Future City project near Hyderabad.

The road will be eight kilometres long from Takkellapalli, on the Hyderabad–Nagarjunasagar highway and will pass through the villages of Kurmidda and Tatiparthi, at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

The existing single-lane road is being revamped into a two-lane road to handle the surge in heavy vehicle movement and support the growing transport needs of industries and future commercial activity in the area.

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About 1,000 acres near Takkellapalli have been allotted to ten multinational companies for setting up factories.

These companies require the transport of heavy machinery and construction material, and have asked authorities for a dedicated route to support their operations, prompting the new road project.

At present, the main route to Future City runs via Tukkuguda and Meerkhanpet, and with construction activity picking up pace in Future City, heavy vehicles carrying construction material and machinery on this route is expected to increase further, raising congestion issues.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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