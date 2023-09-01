New subscribers to get Apple Music free for 6 months

Apple Music now available on Google Nest in 5 additional countries

New Delhi: Apple is now offering six-month free listening of Apple Music for new subscribers who purchase new iPhone or eligible AirPods, HomePod or Beats.

They will get to listen to over 100 million songs, ad-free, online or offline across their devices, with Spatial Audio, featuring Dolby Atmos.

In order to avail the offer, make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn’t appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear and tap on ‘Get 6 months free’ option.

The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not then you need to go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds + or Beats Studio Pro are the eligible devices for the offer.

An new iPhone capable of running the latest iOS, purchased from Apple or an Apple authorised reseller, is eligible.

In 2021, the tech giant added Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to the app.

Apple Music recently launched new discovery features celebrating live music, including venue guides in Apple Maps and set lists from tours of major artists.

These new features and others join a lineup of updates coming later this year to make Services more powerful, more useful and more fun than ever.

