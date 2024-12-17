New Time God of Bigg Boss 18: List of 7 contenders names

Mumbai: The competition in the Bigg Boss 18 house has reached fever pitch as the show enters its 10th week. And now, all eyes are on who will become the next Time God after Avinash Mishra, the current Time God. However, the task took an unexpected turn, leading to a dramatic twist.

Bigg Boss 18 Time God Task week 10

The task required contestants to showcase their artistic and destructive sides in a unique challenge. Housemates were divided into two groups:

Team A: Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, and Shrutika.

Team B: Rajat Dalal, Sara Khan, Eiden, Yamini Malhotra, Kashish Thakur, and Chahat Pandey.

The contestants were tasked with creating a painting of Avinash Mishra and then sabotaging the artwork of the opposing team. Avinash was asked decide which group impressed him the most, granting the chosen team the chance to compete for the prestigious Time God title.

As the teams gave their all in the challenge, a dramatic incident unfolded. Rajat Dalal, in an attempt to outperform, accidentally fell into the swimming pool. The mishap left him agitated, leading to an aggressive outburst that disrupted the game. Concerned about the escalating situation, Bigg Boss intervened, halting the task and eventually canceling it altogether.

Avinash’s Decision: Team A Takes the Lead

With the task canceled, the power to decide the contenders for the next Time God rested solely with Avinash. After careful consideration, he chose Team A as the winners.

Meet the Time God Contenders of Boss 18

The chosen seven contestants from Team A who will now compete for the Time God title are:

Karanveer Mehra

Vivian Dsena

Digvijay Rathee

Eisha Singh

Chum Darang

Shrutika

Shilpa Shirodkar

As the house gears up for the next Time God competition, all eyes are on these seven contenders. Let’s wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!