New timings announced for schools across Telangana

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th July 2023 8:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: As per the new timings announced by the directorate of school education, Telangana, the primary and upper primary schools across the state will now start from 9.30 am.

In a notification issued on Monday, July 24, the School Education department stated that primary schools will function from 9.30 am to 4.15 am and upper primary schools will function between 9.30 am and 4.45 pm.

However, primary and upper primary sections in the high school campus will continue to follow the existing school timings.

