New Tolichowki–Seven Tombs road gets massive potholes in just 2 months

Hyderabad: It took just two months for the newly constructed road built road from Tolichowki Junction to Seven Tombs in Hyderabad to turn into a pothole nightmare for residents who had waited years for its construction. The road construction was completed in July.

The BT (bituminous) road from Tolichowki Junction to Seven Tombs has already developed massive potholes after the recent rains. The BT road work began in early June, and just two months later, in August, it developed massive potholes. pic.twitter.com/eZjEYSbSeH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2025

Residents say the stretch was in poor condition for four years due to prolonged Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in the area. After its completion, a new road was laid, bringing relief to constant traffic congestion and pollution.

However, the celebration turned sour after the recent heavy downpour in Hyderabad, and large potholes eclipsed the road.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a local resident said the newly constructed road had ended the long wait for commuters. “People had just gotten used to the smooth ride, and suddenly this massive pothole appeared. We can’t understand how a road just two months old can be in this condition,” the resident said.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC pulls up Oakridge school over unauthorized parking on road

Another resident pointed out that the sudden appearance of the pothole is causing accidents, as it is hard to notice, especially on such a new road.

In early July, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin announced that road work had begun and was being overseen by GHMC Corporator Haroon Farhan.