New traffic law: Kuwait set to restrict expats to one vehicle

Kuwait is set to introduce significant changes to its traffic regulations, including heavy fines and restrictions on vehicle ownership for expatriates under a new draft law.

This comes in an effort to prevent reckless driving and reduce fatal accidents.

In an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Major General Yusuf Al Khadda has announced a new draft law, which is currently under review and awaiting final approval from Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Al Khadda revealed that since 1976, the current traffic law has been in effect, and some fines no longer serve as a deterrent to violators.

He said that the police issue 300 traffic tickets daily, with 9 percent of these tickets resulting from drivers’ disregard for roads, mobile phone use, or reckless driving.

Key penalties:

Using a mobile while driving will increase from 5 Kuwaiti dinars to 75 dinars, while the fine for not using a seatbelt will triple from 10 dinars to 30 dinars.

Reckless driving, running a red signal, and overspeed to 150 dinars.

Using parking spaces for individuals with special needs will be increased from 10 dinars to 150 dinars.

The new law will restrict expatriates to owning one vehicle, with the Ministry of Interior to issue specific guidelines.

Under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drivers can face fines between 1,000 dinars and 3,000 dinars and imprisonment between one and two years.

Damaging public or private property ranges from 2,000 dinars to 3,000 dinars, while the jail term ranges from one to three years.