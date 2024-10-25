New traffic law: UAE to impose jail term, up to Rs 45L fine for serious offences

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Friday, October 25, introduced a new traffic law, imposing harsher penalties including jail term and up to Dirham 200,000 (Rs 45,78,314) fine for various violations and dangerous offences.

The decree-law stipulates that a Cabinet resolution determines the penalties and administrative punishments, the entity to impose said penalties and receives relevant grievances, and the entity to collect said penalties and fines, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Here is a list of traffic offences:

Jaywalking

Crossing the road from places other than those designated for that purpose shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dirham 5,000 (Rs 1,14,457) and not more than Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,28,915), or by one of these two penalties, if this act results in a traffic accident.

Misusing licence plate

Misusing license plates can result in imprisonment, a fine of Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,57,831), or both penalties.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs

Under the influence of alcoholic beverages, driving or attempting to drive may result in imprisonment, a fine of Dirham 20,000 to Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,89,157), or both.

Imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dirham 30,000 (Rs 6,86,747) to Dirham 200,000, or both, for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of narcotic or psychotropic substances.

Driving with suspended licence

Those who drive a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license will face imprisonment for up to three months and a fine of at least Dirham 10,000, or one of these two punishments.

Hit and run

Fleeing the scene of an accident and failing to provide important information is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of between Dirham 50,000 and Dirham 100,000, or by either of these two punishments.

Death through negligence

Negligence leading to another person’s death by using a vehicle can result in imprisonment and a fine of up to Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,44,578), or both penalties.

Under specific aggravating circumstances, such as driving in a valley during flooding, the penalty for such incidents is imprisonment for at least one year and a fine of Dirham 100,000.