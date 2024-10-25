UAE issues new traffic laws: Reduces minimum age of drivers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Friday, October 25, announced a series of new traffic regulations under a federal decree-law, set to take effect on March 29, 2025.

Taking to X, the government said that the new law aims to keep up with the rapid evolution of transportation worldwide.

The decree-law has introduced comprehensive regulations affecting all types of vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians on the road.

Adjusting vehicle classifications to accommodate the growing use of self-driving and electric vehicles, as well as personal transportation.

Standards for self-driving vehicle: The Cabinet has established new protocols for the inspection, registration, licensing, re-registration, and renewal of self-driving vehicles, along with guidelines for modern technology trials.

Obligations for personal transport users: Individuals using personal transport devices are now required to adhere to specific obligations.

Minimum age for driving licence: The law permits individuals over the age of 17 to obtain a driving license. Previously, the legal age for obtaining a driver’s license was 18.

The UAE has become the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country to reduce the legal age limit for drivers.

Pedestrian regulations: Pedestrians are prohibited from crossing roads with speed limits exceeding 80 km/h and may face civil or criminal liability for violations.

The use of loud vehicles and alarms in urban areas is strictly prohibited, with alarms only allowed for safety purposes.

The law prohibits the transportation of hazardous materials or unusual loads without a permit from the relevant authority.