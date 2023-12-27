Latest trending Insta-worthy cafe in Gachibowli for New Year 2024

Who doesn’t love visiting cafes and restaurants that serve delicious food with pretty aesthetics, good interiors and unique settings and take pictures to share with friends on Instagram? Stepping into a cafe isn’t just about savouring delicious bites; it is also about curating memories in spaces that blend taste with visual allure.

La Vie En Rose, Latest Cafe In Hyderabad

Hyderabad has recently witnessed a rise in cafes that not only serve tasty food but also boast charming aesthetics and quirky interiors, making them perfect for Instagram enthusiasts. La Vie En Rose in Gachibowli is one such cafe that has quickly become a trending spot among food enthusiasts and bloggers in the city.

The trendy eatery which debuted first in Sainikpuri, opened its second branch in Gachibowli recently. The cafe has quickly become an Instagram sensation, drawing in food enthusiasts and influencers alike with its charming interiors and characteristic pink decor. It is also an excellent venue for parties and birthday events. It is also a perfect place if you are looking out for a cosy spot to celebrate New Year 2024.

Ayesha Fatima (Delish Eateria), a popular Hyderabadi food blogger, shared an exclusive review with Siasat.com praising the cafe’s cozy corners, making it ideal for date nights and its Instagram-worthy pink-themed setting.

“It is a breathtaking cafe with distinctive and enchanting pink floral theme, the ambiance is the highlight there. I recommend it to all my followers and food lovers to check out this place atleast once especially for those who love themed-cafes. This cafe boasts charming corners adorned with various feminine elements, making it an irresistible hotspot for pink enthusiasts. La Vie en Rose offers a diverse global cuisine and the taste is also good,” she said.

Viral Reels

The cafe has become a go-to spot for food bloggers in Hyderabad, with Instagram flooded with reels capturing the cafe’s unique charm.

Whether you’re a foodie or simply looking for a visually pleasing experience, La Vie En Rose seems to be the place to be in Hyderabad.