Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th April 2025 11:34 am IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Bigg Boss 19: Fresh update on 2025 seasons
Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: All eyes are on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming 2025 seasons after reports of Banijay Asia stepping down as the producer surfaced. Ever since the news broke, speculations have been running wild, will the shows happen this year? If yes, will there be a delay? Or could they shift to another channel altogether? So far, there has been no official confirmation, leaving fans curious and concerned.

However, there’s a big update now that’s giving some hope to the fans.

According to insiders, Colors channel is planning to go ahead with both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi with a new production house. The search for a new producer has reportedly begun, suggesting that both the reality shows will still hit the screens this year, albeit with a slight delay. It is also being said that with the entry of a new production company, the shows might see some refreshing changes and new experimental elements.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which was initially scheduled for the 3rd or 4th week of July, may now get pushed to August. As for Bigg Boss OTT 4, there’s no update yet, the OTT version usually premieres in June. Coming to Bigg Boss 19, which typically kicks off in September or October, the chances of a delay are high, especially if KKK gets postponed.

For now, fans will have to wait and watch how things unfold.

