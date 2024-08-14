New twist in Hardik, Natasa’s divorce over latter’s Insta activity

Mumbai: Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is making headlines again, but this time it’s about his personal life. After recently separating from his wife, Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic, whom he married in 2020, Pandya is now rumored to be dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia. This has sparked a lot of interest and gossip on social media.

The rumors began when fans noticed that both Pandya and Walia were sharing vacation photos from Greece. The photos showed similar poolside scenes with the beautiful Mykonos landscape in the background. Although they posted the pictures separately, fans quickly connected the dots and started asking if they were a couple. Jasmin’s recent photo in a blue bikini, along with comments from her followers suggesting a romance with Pandya, added more fuel to the fire.

Jasmin Walia became popular with her hit song “Bom Diggy” in 2017 and has also appeared on reality TV. Her connection with Pandya has now brought her into the cricket world, introducing her to a new audience in India.

This rumored relationship comes shortly after Pandya’s separation from Stankovic, with whom he shares a son, Agastya. Their split was public and, although it seemed friendly, Natasa has been liking posts about cheating and emotional abuse on social media, which has raised more questions.

Social media has been buzzing with this news, with fans speculating about the relationship between Pandya and Walia. Although neither of them has confirmed anything, their activity on social media, such as liking each other’s posts, has kept the rumors alive. This situation shows how celebrity relationships are often played out in public, with social media being a big part of it.