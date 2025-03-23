New UPI regulations: Inactive mobile numbers to be unlinked from bank accounts

Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm users may face difficulties in making UPI transaction from April 1 if their linked mobile numbers linked with bank account are active.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced new regulations to remove inactive mobile numbers from bank accounts to combat cybercrime and technical glitches.

Why new regulations?

The NPCI’s decision comes in response to the increasing cases of cyber fraud and technical issues within the banking and UPI systems.

Inactive mobile numbers especially those reassigned to new users by telecom providers pose a significant risk of fraud.

By removing such numbers from the system, the NPCI aims to enhance security and protect users from potential financial losses.

What users need to do

If UPI users have a mobile number linked to your bank account that has been inactive for a long time or hasn’t been recharged, it’s crucial to take immediate action.

From April 1, any bank account linked to an inactive mobile number will face delinking.