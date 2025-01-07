New video: Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with a Telugu girl

Mumbai: Bollywood is buzzing with excitement about a new on-screen duo, Sreeleela and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pair recently caught everyone’s attention when they were seen outside Maddock Films’ office, posing for cameras and sharing a friendly hug.

Ibrahim even performed a fun step from the viral “Kisik” song, making the moment even more entertaining.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, famous for hits like Stree and Bhediya, is launching Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood with Sreeleela as his co-star. The movie, backed by Maddock Films, recently finished its first schedule in London, raising excitement among fans. Known for his blockbuster projects, Vijan is expected to create magic with this fresh pairing.

Ibrahim’s Bollywood Debut

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is all set to make his mark in the industry. Apart from this film, he’s also working on another project, Sarzameen, produced by Karan Johar. Fans are eager to see how he performs in his debut roles.

Sreeleela, a rising star from South India, is already popular for her roles in Guntur Kaaram and her hit song “Kisik” in Pushpa 2. Her stunning dance moves and charm have made her a fan favorite. Now, she’s ready to win hearts in Bollywood.