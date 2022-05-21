New video of Shireen Abu Akleh’s assassination refutes Israeli narrative

Jerusalem: Palestinian media and activists on social media shared a new video clip of the assassination of the Al Jazeera correspondent, Shireen Abu Akleh, shot by the Israeli occupation forces, in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian-American journalist Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in the Jenin camp.

The video clip shows the absence of fighting between the Israeli forces and members of the Palestinian resistance at the moment of the assassination, contrary to claims by Israeli officials that fighting was taking place in the area.

Some people are seen talking and laughing in the foreground, with people in the background, including Abu Akleh and some of her colleagues, who donned press jackets.

The video clip shows Shireen and a team of journalists and photographers, wearing helmets and shields, walking towards a military vehicle of the Israeli forces.

Suddenly, intense and continuous shooting began, and the photographer and the team of journalists fled in the direction opposite the Israeli military vehicle, indicating that bullets were being fired from that direction.

As shots continued to be heard, the man recording the scene said: “Someone is hit. Shireen, Shireen,” before repeatedly calling for an ambulance. Abu Akleh can be seen lying on the street after being shot.

New video emerges of moment #ShireenAbuAkleh was shot dead. Significantly, the group is relaxed and no gunfire is apparent as they prepare to work. There are two instances of repeat single shots, not bursts, that appear to come towards them. Warning : distressing content pic.twitter.com/XpkOKFwizc — Tom Bateman (@tombateman) May 19, 2022

The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, said on, Thursday, that the occupation army will not open an investigation into the assassination of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, under the pretext that “there are no suspicions of committing a criminal act,” noting that this decision is likely to provoke criticism from Washington.

Israeli narrative about the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh has changed three times since her assassination; the Israeli army initially suggested that Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinian militants.

Israeli narrative changed for the second time on the lips of the Israeli chief of staff and then the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which said that it was not possible to determine the direction of the fire that targeted Shireen Abu Akleh.

As for the third time, it began to take shape after Haaretz newspaper quoted an official investigation as saying that the Israeli Dovdovan unit fired dozens of bullets towards the north, where Shireen Abu Akleh was, and that she was 150 meters away at the time of its targeting.