140 Indian journalists condemn killing of Al Jazeera journalist in letter to Israeli PM

Approximately 140 senior Indian journalists from all over India sent out a message to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the targeting and killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, by the Israeli occupation forces.

They emphasized in their letter that targeting Abu Akleh is a product of an environment that was deliberately created and based on impunity, adding that Israeli occupation forces target the Palestinians and make journalists who work independently pay a price for these reports.

Dr. Abdel Razeq Abu Jazar, the media adviser at the Embassy of Palestine in India, said that senior Indian journalists, in their letter, which they addressed through the Israeli ambassador to New Delhi (Naor Gilon) called on the Israeli Prime Minister to condemn the targeting of Abu Akleh. they also demanded an open and transparent investigation by an independent authority to ensure that justice is achieved in her death and to stop more targeted killing attacks.

According to the letter, the journalists said, “We, the Indian journalists, write to you to express our strong condemnation of the “murder” of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot in the face while she was talking about a raid by Israeli soldiers from Jenin.”

They added that the horrific assassination – which Al Jazeera described as such – confirms once again the inability of the Israeli government to accept the independent press that tells the truth.

“We are also surprised that despite global condemnation, the Israeli police attempted to stop her funeral procession and resorted to violence as the Palestinians tried to move forward with her coffin.”

On Wednesday, May 11, journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was martyred after being shot by the Israeli occupation army in the city of Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and was one of the first field correspondents for the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel, which she joined in 1997. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan.