New video of SRK doing Tawaf during Umrah goes viral [Watch]

Mumbai: On December 1, Bollywood‘s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm after his photos from his first ever Umrah surfaced online. And needless to say, SRK’s visuals from the holy city of Mecca won millions of hearts and are still doing rounds on the internet.

SRK’s New Video From His Umrah

SRK embraced his spiritual side after wrapping up the schedule of his upcoming film ‘Dunki‘ in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And now, while scrolling through our social media, we stumbled upon another unseen video of the actor from his pilgrimage. Donning Ihram, SRK is seen getting out of his car while going to perform the ritual in the clip, which is going crazy viral now. In another visual, the actor is seen doing Tawaf (walking in circles around the Kaaba in an anti-clockwise motion). Check it out below.

Fans have been going over his latest visuals and they flooded the comment section with love and praises.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, SRK announced the wrap of the Dunki shoot schedule in Saudi Arabia on social media and wrote, “Here’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you.”

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan and Jawaan in the pipeline. He also has an extended cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.