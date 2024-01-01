New Year’s Day: Latest update on Pushpa 2 shooting in Hyderabad

The much-anticipated film, "Pushpa: The Rule," is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2024

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2024 5:37 pm IST
New Year's Day: Latest update on Pushpa 2 shooting in Hyderabad
Sukumar and Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Hyderabad: After a brief hiatus for New Year celebrations, the production of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) is set to resume later this week. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sukumar took a break to spend quality time with their families during the festive season.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Allu Arjun, who celebrated the New Year in an undisclosed foreign location with his family, was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Monday morning. Rashmika Mandanna is expected to return to Hyderabad soon, and the team is gearing up to kick-start the shooting process.

‘2024RulePushpaKa’

The much-anticipated film, “Pushpa: The Rule,” is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Excitement for the movie is evident on social media, with the hashtag #2024RulePushpaKa trending on Twitter today.

MS Education Academy

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind the film, marked the occasion with a New Year’s post on their official Twitter account. The tweet read, “Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office. May you all rule your year with ambition & determination, and may you get everything you desire for. Happy New Year 2024.”

Pushpa: The Rise was released after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Despite mixed reviews from critics and COVID restrictions in place, the film managed to do a business of over 250 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a commercial success. Let’s see how Pushpa 2 works.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the movie.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2024 5:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button