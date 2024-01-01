New Year’s Day: Latest update on Pushpa 2 shooting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After a brief hiatus for New Year celebrations, the production of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) is set to resume later this week. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sukumar took a break to spend quality time with their families during the festive season.

Allu Arjun, who celebrated the New Year in an undisclosed foreign location with his family, was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Monday morning. Rashmika Mandanna is expected to return to Hyderabad soon, and the team is gearing up to kick-start the shooting process.

‘2024RulePushpaKa’

The much-anticipated film, “Pushpa: The Rule,” is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Excitement for the movie is evident on social media, with the hashtag #2024RulePushpaKa trending on Twitter today.

The much-anticipated film, "Pushpa: The Rule," is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Excitement for the movie is evident on social media, with the hashtag #2024RulePushpaKa trending on Twitter today.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind the film, marked the occasion with a New Year's post on their official Twitter account.

#2024RulePushpaKa ❤️‍🔥



Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office 🔥🔥



May you all rule your year with ambition & determination and may you get everything you desire for 💫



Happy New Year 2024 ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG… pic.twitter.com/u6VED8LZbr — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 1, 2024

Pushpa: The Rise was released after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Despite mixed reviews from critics and COVID restrictions in place, the film managed to do a business of over 250 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a commercial success. Let’s see how Pushpa 2 works.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the movie.