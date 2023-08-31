New York City allows mosques to broadcast ‘azaan’ without permit

In a first step of its kind, New York City has allowed mosques across the city to broadcast the call to prayer on Fridays and during the holy month of Ramzan over external loudspeakers, in response to the request of the Muslim community.

The call to prayer, is known in Arabic as the Azaan or Adhan.

This announcement came during a press conference held by city’s mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday, August 29.

“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Eric Adams said in a statement.

“Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramzan without a permit necessary.”

We want our brothers and sisters of Muslim faith to know that they are free to live their faith in New York City. pic.twitter.com/RM5fXHukAn — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 29, 2023

“You are free to practice your faith in New York City because, under the law, we are all entitled to equal treatment. Our administration takes great pride in achieving this accomplishment,” he added. “The Muslim community demanded that the call to prayer be raised, and our city celebrates Islamic culture and all cultures.”

The new directives will allow mosques in the city to broadcast the call to prayer between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm every Friday. It is also permitted to broadcast the call to prayer during the maghrib (evening) prayers each night of the holy month of Ramzan.

New York now joins other cities, including Minneapolis, that have introduced similar measures.