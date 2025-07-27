New York dirtiest subway? Indian man in US shares video; internet reacts

An Indian vlogger shared a video of subway in New York showing the platforms littered and in a dilapidated condition. A reel shared on Instagram shows the vlogger walking through the subway showing the dire state of the station.

The reel was shared with a caption “New York subway dirtiest subway?” The vlogger identified as Nitishadvtiy further elaborated, “The New York City subway’s reputation for being dirty stems from a combination of factors including heavy usage, aging infrastructure, insufficient cleaning protocols, and a lack of consistent maintenance.”

The reel has garnered 4,70,000 views so far. and hundreds of comments, with the users surprised by the condition of the subway system in one of the most advanced cities in the world.

Reactions to the reel

Some of the reactions to the reel are as follows:

Vikram-machchi26 said, “Bhai teri video dekh ke American tujhe deport kr dengi India” (If they see your video, they will deport you to India)

ni.le.sh. 2890 said, “Thank you so much for exposing the reality.”

avinashdh_7 asked, “Bhai aap udar rah Q rahe ho phir” (Why are you staying there (New York) ten?)

thatguyishan_03 asked,”Metro hai ki sulabh?” (Is it a subway or a public toilet