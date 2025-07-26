Toddler bites cobra to death in Bihar, survives without poisoning

An unsuspecting toddler in Bihar‘s Bettiyah bit a poisonous cobra snake while playing unattended, causing its death, leaving locals stunned.

The boy, Govinda, was at his home located in Mohachhi Benkatwa Village of West Champaran district, when the snake crawled too close. In what can be presumed as a reflex action by a child, local reports state that he picked up the snake with his bare hands and bit it, killing it instantly.

However, Govinda too faced repercussions as he fell unconscious and his condition began to deteriorate.

When discovered in a serious state, his family rushed him to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC), where he was advised to be taken to a Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the village.

Govinda’s grandmother, Mateshwari Devi, stated that his mother was collecting firewood from a nearby place when the two-foot cobra sneaked into the house premises.

The doctor assigned, Diswakant Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of GMCH Hospital, Bettiah, stated that the child has no symptoms of poisoning and is now stable under observation.