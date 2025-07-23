Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian expat wins Rs 8 crore after 6 years of trying

Dubai: In a remarkable stroke of luck, a 42-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,63,98,388) on Wesnesday, July 23, in the latest Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Sabish Peroth from Kerala, claimed the win in Millennium Millionaire Series 508 with ticket number 4296, which he had purchased online on Friday, July 4.

Peroth, along with nine Indian colleagues, has been taking part in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for six years and now shares the prize with them.

Peroth, who works at GAC Group as a senior operations supervisor, was thrilled to receive the life-changing news.

“I’m totally shocked! Thank you Dubai Duty Free. We, as a group, will definitely continue participating,” he said.

Peroth becomes the 254th Indian national to scoop the million-dollar prize since the promotion began in 1999 — a testament to the strong presence of Indian participants in the long-running draw.

Also joining the winner’s circle is Maen Saleh, a 57-year-old Russian expat based in Doha, who triumphed in Millennium Millionaire Series 509 with ticket number 1184, purchased online on Monday, July 7.

Saleh, an IT support manager at Dolphin Energy, has been residing in Doha for the past 26 years.

“This is a great surprise! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he remarked.

He is the first Russian national to win the million-dollar jackpot since the inception of the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted. Roby Devassy, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Ducati Multistrada V2 S (Storm Green) motorbike with ticket number 0601 in the Finest Surprise Series 630 which he purchased in Concourse B on June 30.