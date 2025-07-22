Indian expat doctor found dead in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Dhanalakshmi, a 54-year-old Indian expat doctor was found dead at her apartment in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Tuesday, July 22.

Originally from Talappu in Kerala’s Kannur district, Dr Dhanalakshmi was working as a general dentist at Lifecare Hospital in Mussafah.

According to multiple media reports, concern grew among her friends and colleagues after she failed to report to work on Monday, July 21, and remained unreachable for two days. Authorities were alerted, and she was later found unresponsive at her residence.

Before relocating to the UAE, she had worked at Dhanalakshmi Hospital in Kannur. She was the daughter of the late Narayanan—proprietor of Anandakrishna Bus Service—and Chandramathi. Her husband, Sujith, currently resides in Kerala.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, Lifecare Hospital paid tribute to her,

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Dr Dhanalakshmi, General Dentist at Lifecareah Hospital, Mussafah. A compassionate healer, dedicated educator, and cherished colleague, she touched many lives with her warmth and joyful spirit. Her legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.”

This incident comes just days after the death of Dr Anwar Sadath, an orthopaedic surgeon with Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai, under the Aster DM Healthcare group. His sudden passing has also sent ripples through the medical community. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Investigations into Dr Dhanalakshmi’s death are ongoing, and an official statement from authorities is awaited.