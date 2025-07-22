Emirates launches massive hiring drive

Dubai: The Emirates Group on Tuesday, July 22, launched a massive global recruitment drive to hire 17,300 professionals across 350 roles this financial year.

The Dubai-based aviation giant — which includes Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, and dnata, a leading air and travel services provider — is scaling up operations with one of its biggest ever hiring campaigns.

Key roles in demand

The Group is looking to recruit across multiple key functions, including:

Pilots

Cabin crew

Aircraft engineers

Customer service agents

IT specialists

Finance professionals

Sales executives

Human resources managers

Ground handling staff

Catering and cargo operations personnel

As part of this wide-reaching recruitment effort, dnata will add over 4,000 employees in cargo, catering, and ground handling services, while Emirates focuses on expanding its flight crew and operations teams.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said,

“The Emirates Group’s people strategy is aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and our own massive growth plans. We are looking for world-class talent to support our expansion and redefine the future of aviation. This is a huge opportunity for professionals to join our journey and make a global impact.”

Over 2,100 recruitment events planned globally

To support this massive recruitment campaign, the Group will host more than 2,100 open days and recruitment events across 150 cities. The focus will be on hiring top talent in key roles such as cabin crew, pilots, engineers, and IT professionals.

Dedicated sessions in Dubai will also engage UAE national students and fresh graduates interested in launching their careers with a world-renowned brand.

Workforce growth trajectory

Since 2022, the Emirates Group has added over 41,000 professionals to its workforce — including nearly 27,000 in operational roles — bringing its global team to 121,000 people.

In 2024 alone, the company received over 3.7 million job applications, reflecting its global appeal, driven by:

A strong international reputation

Tax-free salaries

An employee-first culture

World-class training and career development

Why work in Dubai with Emirates Group?

Dubai remains one of the most attractive cities for professionals, offering a safe, future-forward environment, economic stability, and a vibrant lifestyle.

Emirates Group employees in Dubai enjoy generous benefits, including:

Tax-free salary and annual profit share

Medical and life insurance cover

Flight benefits for self, family, and friends

Discounted cargo rates

Employee discounts at hundreds of outlets across the UAE

Apply now

Those interested in joining this massive wave of hiring can explore job openings and upcoming events by visiting the official careers portal.