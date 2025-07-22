Telangana man stranded in Dubai after bank fraud case, father seeks govt help

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man from Telangana has been stranded in Dubai for more than six months six months after being linked to a suspected bank fraud case. His family is now appealing for government help to bring him back.

Gorre Rajendhar, from Parimandal village in Nirmal district, went to Dubai in 2023 through a local agent after finishing his intermediate education. He worked as a cleaner, earning Dirham 1,000 (Rs 23,470.65) per month.

After a year, around Dh 2,000 (Rs 46,941.30) were transferred to a bank account connected to his residency number without his knowledge. Following this, his employer terminated his job.

When Rajendhar tried to return to India, immigration officials at the airport stopped him, citing an ongoing investigation related to the transaction.

He has since been living with friends in Al Qusais and regularly visits the police station and Indian Embassy to resolve the issue.

Recently, his father, Gorre Ganganna, recently lodged a complaint with the Nirmal district administration and sought assistance from Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana NRI advisory committee for Gulf migrant welfare.

Swadesh Parikipandla, member of the Telangana NRI advisory committee, with Gorre Rajendhar’s father (centre), who submitted an appeal seeking government help to bring his son back from Dubai.

The issue has been flagged with the Indian Embassy in Dubai and relevant state authorities, including the General Administration Department (GAD).

Speaking on the issue, Swadesh urged jobseekers to avoid going abroad without proper skills or verified employment offers. He also warned Gulf migrants to stay alert to online scams, cyber fraud, and credit card misuse, which continue to target vulnerable workers.