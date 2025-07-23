UAE outranks 147 countries to be named world’s safest in 2025

Abu Dhabi leads the list of the world’s safest cities, followed by Ajman, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd July 2025 3:17 pm IST
The image of a luxury yacht cruises past Dubai Marina skyscrapers illuminated at night, showcasing the city's vibrant waterfront lifestyle.
A luxury yacht glides across Dubai Marina, set against the city’s glittering skyline. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been named the world’s safest country in the 2025 Mid-Year Safety Index, published by Numbeo, a leading global database.

With a score of 85.2, the UAE secured the top position out of 148 countries, reflecting its exceptional focus on security, innovation, and quality of life.

After ranking second in March this year, the UAE has reclaimed the top spot mid-year, surpassing Andorra and other traditionally high-ranking nations.

The Numbeo index evaluates countries based on factors such as crime perception, personal safety, risk of physical harm or theft, and confidence in policing.

This achievement is the result of the UAE’s proactive investment in smart infrastructure, AI-enabled surveillance, and responsive emergency systems, supported by clear regulations and effective governance.

Top 10 safest countries – 2025 mid-year

RankCountrySafety Index Score
1United Arab Emirates (UAE)85.2
2Andorra84.8
3Qatar84.6
4Taiwan83.0
5Macao82.7
6Oman81.4
7Isle of Man81.1
8Hong Kong80.9
9Armenia80.6
10Singapore80.5

Gulf region safety rankings – 2025 mid-year

CountryScoreGlobal Rank
United Arab Emirates (UAE)85.21
Qatar84.63
Oman81.46
Saudi Arabia76.314
Bahrain76.215
Kuwait67.338

In the city-level safety index, the UAE stands out again. With a population comprising more than 200 nationalities, it remains one of the most peaceful and harmonious societies globally.

Abu Dhabi leads the list of the world’s safest cities with a score of 88.8, followed by Ajman (85.5), Dubai (83.9), Ras Al Khaimah (83.8), and Sharjah (83.7). These five emirates are now ranked among the top six globally, underscoring the country’s nationwide consistency in public safety and quality of life.

