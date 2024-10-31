New York woman indicted for pepper spraying Uber driver

A woman from New York has been indicted of hate crime after she pepper sprayed a Muslim Uber driver while he was praying in the United States of America.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman identified as 23-year-old Jennifer Guilbeault repeatedly spraying pepper into the eyes of the driver Sohail Mahmud. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after Mahmud began reciting a prayer in Arabic in Manhattan in August of this year.

Jennifer’s co-passenger, an unnamed woman tried to stop her as the former continued to spray on Mahmud. Following the incident, the Uber driver dialled the police and Jennifer was arrested.

The state Supreme Court charged the convict of hate crime. “One count each of Assault in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime, Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree,” read the order.

“As alleged, Jennifer Guilbeault senselessly assaulted a Muslim Uber driver while he was just doing his job,” Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, said.

“The victim is a hardworking New Yorker who should not have to face this type of hate because of his identity. Everyone is welcome to live and work in Manhattan, and our Hate Crimes Unit will continue to address bias-motivated attacks by thoroughly investigating and prosecuting cases, conducting community outreach, and supporting victims,” he added.

Condemning Jennifer’s act, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) publicly expressed support for the charges. “We welcome the hate crime charges and thank law enforcement authorities for sending a clear message that those who allegedly carry out bias-motivated attacks will face the consequences,” said Afaf Nasher, the Cair-NY executive director.

Guilbeault’s former employer, the public relations and marketing firm D Pagan Communications, wrote on X it is aware of her actions and “doesn’t condone this behaviour”.