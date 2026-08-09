New Zealand announces further sanctions against Russia

Auckland: New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced a new round of sanctions targeting individuals and entities supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The sanctions package targets 33 individuals and entities with a particular focus on cyber actors, as well as those involved in the forced relocation, abduction, and re-education of Ukrainian children.

“Children should never be used as instruments of war,” Peters says.

“New Zealand remains deeply concerned by efforts to abduct and re-educate Ukrainian children through coercive state-directed programmes”, he added.

Also Read New Zealand launches trusted hub on foreign interference

The package also includes designations of malicious cyber actors, and those supporting the creation and dissemination of anti-Ukraine propaganda aimed at legitimising Moscow’s illegal war.

“Activities conducted behind a keyboard can have real consequences. Cyber actors are increasingly being used to gather intelligence, enable sanctions evasion, and disrupt those who oppose Russia’s aggression. New Zealand stands with our partners in calling out Moscow’s use of these actors.”

The sanctions also target those contributing to Russia’s military-industrial complex, Russian political figures, and actors from the DPRK and Iran who are providing support to Moscow’s illegal invasion.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act came into force in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 2000 individuals, entities, and vessels, alongside a range of trade measures. This is New Zealand’s 36th round of Russia sanctions.