New Zealand launches trusted hub on foreign interference

Wellington: Communities across New Zealand now have a dedicated platform to access trusted information and practical resources on foreign interference with the launch of the ‘Community Resilience to Foreign Interference Hub’ (the Hub).

Chief Executive of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Pratima Namasivayam, says the Hub marks a significant shift in how New Zealand approaches resilience to foreign interference.

“One of the strongest defences against foreign interference is informed, connected and confident communities.”

“The Hub brings together trusted information, practical resources and tools that help communities understand risks and respond in ways that work for them.”

Developed with communities in mind and informed by their experiences, the Hub reflects a growing recognition that Ethnic Communities are not simply affected by foreign interference; they are essential partners in strengthening New Zealand’s resilience.

“Ethnic Communities have been clear that they want practical resources and greater visibility of the risks they face. The Hub responds to that need.”

Namasivayam says the Hub also reflects an evolution in the Ministry’s role.

“Historically, our role has often been to share information and connect communities with government. The Hub reflects a broader ambition: helping build the foundations that enable communities to respond to complex challenges themselves.”

The Hub is designed to be New Zealand’s enduring platform for building community resilience and will continue to evolve alongside community needs and the changing nature of foreign interference. Most resources are available in 31 languages to ensure they are accessible to diverse communities across New Zealand.

The Hub can be accessed at www.crfi.govt.nz.