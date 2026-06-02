New Zealand imposes travel bans on three ‘extremist Israeli settlers’

Auckland: New Zealand is joining partners including Australia and the European Union in placing travel bans on three extremist Israeli settlers, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“These travel bans are targeted at three individuals who have actively worked to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, including through violence,” Peters said.

“The actions of these individuals threaten peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians and drive the region further into crisis.”

The three individuals receiving bans from travelling to New Zealand are Itamar Yehuda Levi, Harel David Libi and Eliav Libi.

“Our travel bans are not about the Israeli people, nor the Israeli Government. This action is against three individuals whose use of violence and displacement is destabilising the West Bank. We have been clear such actions are unacceptable.

“New Zealand has consistently stated that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international law,” Peters said.

“Expanding settlements, and the violence that accompanies it, undermines prospects for a two-state solution.

“New Zealand continues to call for a two-state solution, a position shared by the overwhelming majority of the international community.

“Only a negotiated two-state solution will secure peace, safety, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Peters said.

New Zealand has previously placed targeted travel bans on individuals, politicians and military leaders advocating violence or undermining democracy in a range of countries, including Israel, Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.