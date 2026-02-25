New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 61 runs in T20 World Cup Super Eights tie

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka made a terrible start to crawl to 20 for two in the power play and failed to gain any momentum.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th February 2026 10:41 pm IST
New Zealand cricket players celebrating after winning against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup match.
New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match

Colombo: Rachin Ravindra claimed 4/27 as New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their Group 2 Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

With the win, New Zealand took a big step towards the semifinals. Sri Lanka was knocked out, though they still have one match to play.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka made a terrible start to crawl to 20 for two in the power play and failed to gain any momentum.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Ravindra then ran through the brittle Lankan middle order to help the Kiwis limit the co-hosts to a paltry 107/8.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Santner (47) and Cole McConchie (31 not out) led New Zealand’s fightback after a middle-order collapse as the Kiwis posted 168/7.

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse as they slipped from 75/2 to 84/6, during which they also lost three wickets without adding a run.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 32, Mitchell Santner 47, Cole McConchie 31 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 3/30).

Sri Lanka: 107 for 8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 31; Matt Henry 2/3, Rachin Ravindra 4/27).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th February 2026 10:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button