New Zealand election 2023: Christopher Luxon prepares for coalition negotiations

Auckland: The newly elected New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, has expressed his intention to conduct coalition negotiations behind closed doors, in contrast to past practices. The National Party, securing just under 39 percent of preliminary results on Saturday, positions Luxon to lead the next government.

As over 500,000 special votes await counting by November 3, the current results suggest that National and ACT could potentially govern alone, but the inclusion of New Zealand First may be necessary after special votes are accounted for.

In a recent interview on Monday, Luxon outlined his priorities for the next three weeks. These include awaiting the special vote count, initiating talks with ACT and New Zealand First, and coordinating a smooth transition with the outgoing government.

Expressing gratitude for the support from New Zealanders, Luxon emphasized the importance of building relationships with other parties. He confirmed that talks with New Zealand First are on the agenda, but underscored that negotiations will be kept private and not conducted through the media.

Luxon, showing respect for both New Zealand First and ACT, emphasized the need for private negotiations to establish a serious, constructive, and positive government. He refused to disclose details about his negotiation team, emphasizing the importance of confidentiality in the process.

Addressing the economic challenges, Luxon acknowledged the country’s “volatile” economic circumstances but affirmed the solidity of National’s tax policy. He emphasized the need to focus on economic growth and promptly address pressing issues.

Luxon’s journey to becoming Prime Minister traces back to his resignation from the position of CEO of Air New Zealand in 2019. He entered politics by securing the National seat of Botany in Auckland, subsequently assuming the leadership of the National Party in November 2021. Now, having led his party to victory, Luxon reflects on his journey from the boardroom to the nation’s top political office.