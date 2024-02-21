New Zealand: Green MP Efeso Collins passes away

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has expressed deep shock and sadness at the sudden death of Green MP Fa’anana Efeso Collins. Luxon praised Collins as a kind and friendly man, emphasizing his dedication as a champion for the Samoan and South Auckland communities.

Green MP Efeso Collins, 49, tragically passed away after collapsing during the ChildFund Water Run charity event in central Auckland. Emergency services responded promptly with CPR and defibrillators, but Collins succumbed to the incident at the scene. He is survived by his wife Fia and two daughters.

Collins, holding the Samoan ali’i chief title of Fa’anana, was raised in South Auckland and became a prominent advocate for the area, particularly supporting young people. His involvement in the Samoan and Pasifika community showcased his commitment to advocating for Pasifika youth.

Collins’ political career began in 2013 when he was elected to the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, eventually becoming its chairperson. In 2016, he moved on to the Auckland Council as one of two councillors for the Manukau ward. Despite his runner-up position in the 2022 mayoral election, he continued to make an impact. In 2023, he was elected to Parliament as a Green Party MP.

Prime Minister Luxon, along with Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson, expressed their condolences to Collins’ family, community, and colleagues. The Green Party co-leaders described Collins as a dedicated father, husband, and community leader, expressing their devastation at his passing.

The news of Efeso Collins’ untimely death has left a void in both the political and community spheres, with many mourning the loss of a passionate advocate and leader.