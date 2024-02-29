New Zealand imposes travel ban on extremist Israeli settlers

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have announced travel bans on a number of extremist Israeli settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

“New Zealand is seriously concerned by the significant increase in extremist violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinian populations in recent months. This is particularly destabilising in what is already a major crisis,” Luxon says.

“New Zealand has taken this step to signal clearly that this behaviour is unacceptable”, Peters says.

“We are imposing travel bans on a number of people known to have committed violent acts. These individuals will not be able to travel to New Zealand.

“Individuals responsible for perpetrating acts of violence are undermining peace, security and stability in this region.

“New Zealand’s consistent position has been that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international law.”

“Settlements undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution. Recent statements by some Israeli ministers about plans for further settlement construction are of serious concern and will raise tensions further between Israelis and Palestinians.”

“The international community is overwhelmingly in favour of a future Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-state solution.”

“New Zealand shares this view and will continue to advocate for an end to the current conflict and an urgent restart of the Middle East Peace Process,” Peters says.