New Zealand: Indian-origin selected as National’s candidate for General Election

Auckland: Siva Kilari has been chosen as the National Party’s candidate in the Manurewa electorate for the upcoming 2023 General Election.

Kilari is the owner and operator of Universal Granite and Marble, a successful benchtop stone wholesaler that he established. He arrived in New Zealand as an international student in 2002 and has since been involved in various industries and actively engaged with multiple community and charity organizations in South Auckland.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kilari said, “I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to campaign for a National Government as National’s candidate in Manurewa. As we continue to recover from two devastating weather events, my thoughts are with everyone across Manurewa dealing with damage to their homes and businesses. My first priority is supporting the community through this. I’m also thinking of those on the East Coast who are facing huge loss.”

Reflecting on his journey, Kilari shared, “When I moved to New Zealand from India more than 20 years ago, I worked as a supermarket cleaner and a pizza delivery driver before working hard to build my business into what it is today. I’m standing as National’s candidate in Manurewa because I want to give back to a country that has given so much to me.”

Addressing the challenges faced by the people in the area, he stated, “Labour’s cost-of-living crisis is pushing families in Manurewa to their limit. People in Manurewa work hard to support each other, but they’re stretching themselves more and more as the Government’s economic mismanagement causes mortgage repayments, rent, and the cost of the basics to skyrocket.”

“As a business owner, I understand we must support our businesses to strengthen our economy and our community. Only National can deliver a strong economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes for all, build infrastructure, restore law and order, and deliver better outcomes in health and education.”

Kilari expressed his aspirations for South Auckland, pledging to work diligently if elected. He aims to advocate for Manurewa as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team.

His background

Siva Kilari was born and raised in Rayalaseema (AP) India, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Madras. After moving to New Zealand in 2002, he earned a Diploma of Business from UCOL and an automotive engineering qualification from Unitec.

Before establishing Universal Granite and Marble, Kilari worked in various roles across different industries, ultimately growing the company into New Zealand’s largest benchtop stone wholesaler.

His commitment to community support has seen him actively involved with organizations such as the Telangana Association of New Zealand, the Auckland Tamil Association, BBM, and the Sulu Ole Ola Youth Church.

Kilari resides in Auckland with his wife Vishnu and their two children. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing cricket.