New Zealand National Party elects new Auckland candidates ahead of election

Auckland: The National Party has announced four new candidates for key Auckland electorates as it works to strengthen its position ahead of the upcoming general election.

Agnes Loheni will contest Waitākere, Ghouse Majeed has been selected for Manurewa, Sunil Kumar will stand in Glendene, and Rosemary Bourke has been chosen as the candidate for Māngere.

Loheni said she was proud to represent a party focused on both immediate support and long-term growth. She highlighted the Government’s temporary cost-of-living relief measures, including a weekly boost for families, as an example of targeted support during a time of rising global pressures.

Majeed, a South Auckland businessman, emphasised law and order as a central campaign issue. He pointed to reductions in violent crime, ram raids, and repeat youth offending as signs that current approaches are delivering results.

Kumar said his campaign would prioritise economic growth, job creation, and policies aimed at improving long-term financial security. He noted plans to increase KiwiSaver contributions as a way to help younger New Zealanders build wealth for retirement.

Bourke stressed the importance of careful fiscal management amid uncertain global conditions. She contrasted National’s approach with previous levels of government debt, arguing that disciplined spending and inflation control are key to easing financial pressure on households.

All four candidates said they would campaign actively across their electorates in the lead-up to election day.

Agnes Loheni is a business leader and owner of Pacific fashion brand MENA. She has served on the Pacific Business Trust board and has contributed to organisations supporting business development and Pacific women. Loheni was previously a list MP from 2018 to 2020.

Ghouse Majeed is a South Auckland businessman and community leader. He is a founding trustee of the Ethnic Arts and Trade Foundation New Zealand and has been active in supporting the Indian community, including serving as Vice-President of the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association.

Sunil Kumar is a Te Atatū-based business owner and community advocate. He is involved in environmental initiatives such as beach clean-ups, serves as an ethnic warden, and coaches junior cricket.

Rosemary Bourke works as an operations scheduling coordinator in Mt Wellington and has extensive experience in operations roles. A long-time Māngere resident, she has raised four children in the area and has supported local families through educational tutoring. She previously stood as National’s Māngere candidate in the 2023 election