New Zealand Parliament celebrates Diwali

Auckland: The New Zealand Parliament hosted a vibrant Diwali celebration this week at the Banquet Hall, Parliament Buildings in Wellington. Organised by the Minister for Ethnic Communities, the event recognised the significance of the Festival of Lights and celebrated the invaluable contributions of ethnic communities across Aotearoa.

The celebration was attended by Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand; Hon Melissa Lee MP, Minister for Ethnic Communities; Her Excellency Ms Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand; Mr Mervin Singham, Chief Executive of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities; along with Gaurav Gupta, Ishant Ghulyani, Sunny Kaushal, Siva Kilari and invited community representatives from across the country.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted Diwali as a time to celebrate light, hope, and unity, acknowledging the valuable role of New Zealand’s Indian and South Asian communities in shaping the nation’s cultural and social fabric.

Minister Melissa Lee said the celebration reflected the Government’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity.

“Diwali reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness, and that through understanding and respect, we can build stronger, more connected communities across Aotearoa,” she said.

The evening featured the ceremonial lighting of lamps (diyas), traditional cultural performances, and opportunities for dialogue among community leaders and representatives. Performances by Simran Chadha (Asoulthatdances) and the Shivam Dance Academy (SDANZ) captivated the audience, filling the hall with energy, artistry, and a deep sense of belonging.

As the Banquet Hall glowed with the light of hundreds of diyas, guests shared laughter, conversation, and a collective spirit of joy — embodying Diwali’s message of togetherness and harmony.

This annual celebration underscores the Government’s commitment to embracing and honouring the cultural richness that ethnic communities bring to New Zealand. It also serves as a reminder that Diwali, while rooted in Indian tradition, is a festival for everyone — a celebration of light over darkness and community shining brighter together.