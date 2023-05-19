New Zealand PM confirms details of Papua New Guinea visit

Auckland: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed his upcoming visit to Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister travels to Port Moresby on Sunday, May 21 and will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PNG Prime Minister James Marape and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown.

He has also been invited to and will attend the India – Pacific Leaders lunch being hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

“I’m very much looking forward to meeting with Prime Ministers Modi, Marape and Brown and with other regional leaders attending these significant Pacific gatherings,” Chris Hipkins said.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend on behalf of President Joe Biden, with his meeting schedule to be confirmed.

“While this visit to Port Moresby will be relatively short, it is significant. It includes several opportunities to talk with Pacific leaders, which is important given that I was unable to attend the Pacific Islands Forum earlier this year because of Cyclone Gabrielle”, said Hipkins.

“I am also pleased Secretary of State Blinken will be present. Regional unity is critical to the resilience of the Pacific. It’s excellent to see the United States engaging constructively with the Pacific Islands Forum members around issues of importance to our region, especially climate change. This visit is the first opportunity I will have to meet many of my Pacific counterparts in person, and I thank Prime Minister Marape for hosting us.”, added Hipkins.

The New Zealand Prime Minister will return to the country early on the morning of Tuesday, May 23.