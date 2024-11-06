New Zealand PM congratulates Donald Trump on election win

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has congratulated President-elect Donald J. Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong and enduring. I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Trump Administration”, he said.

“The US is one of our most important partners, our second largest export destination, and a major source of global innovation and growth. Our long-standing cooperation both bilaterally and in our region has helped ensure our prosperity and security. We will continue to work in partnership with the US to advance our shared long-term interests, particularly through further enhancing our trade and economic relationship and building security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific”, he added.

Luxon also recognised outgoing President Joe Biden. He said, “I would like to commend the vibrant relationship between our two countries and the breadth of cooperation we have enjoyed during President Biden’s tenure. I admire his dedication to public service and the American people.”